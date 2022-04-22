Advertisement

5th season of Dancing with the Docs hits the stage April 23rd at People’s Bank Theater

Dancing with the Docs
Dancing with the Docs(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Doctors at Marietta Memorial Hospital are trading in their scrubs for dancing shoes and sequins Saturday night.

It’s all for the 5th season of Dancing With The Docs. This annual event is back in person this year at People’s Bank Theater on Saturday, April 23rd at 7:30 p.m.

Doctors are partnered with dancers to perform on stage and raise money for the Ronald McDonald House of Charleston and Columbus.

Dr. Emmett Lotton, a surgeon at Marietta Memorial said this is the first year he’s participating in this event which raises money to help kids and families when they need it the most.

“Going down to the Ronald McDonald House and volunteering…our money does go to providing food, providing toys, providing toiletries, things for the families and kids to have a normal life while they’re stuck in the hospital,” Lotton said.

“The whole experience has been great. It’s been a lot of fun learning to dance as I am not really a dancer so it’s been fun to learn different moves and learn different types of dances so it’s been a good time.”

Lotton says he’s been practicing since January and that he’s dancing to Crocodile Rock. To learn more about this event and how to buy tickets head over to People’s Bank Theater’s website.

