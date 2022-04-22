College Credit Plus to be offered online for Ohio 7-12 grade students

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio students in grades seven through twelve can get a head start on their college credits from the comfort of being at home.

Students in those ages can do that through College Credit Plus, as the program is beginning to offer online classes.

Educators in colleges in Ohio, such as Marietta College education chair Dr. Tanya Judd says that this can greatly prepare young students for their time in college for something they might be interested in.

As well as assisting in the shortage of educators this is going on.

“And what we’re currently trying to do is think about the educator shortage looming in Ohio and across the country, and doing what we can to really promote people who want to be teachers. And kind of capture that interest early. And giving them some opportunities to explore the field. Even before they enter into a college setting,” says Judd.

Judd says that Marietta College is in contact with Marietta City Schools, Fort Frye Local Schools, Warren high school, and Washington State Community College about this career pathway opportunity.

