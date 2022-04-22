Advertisement

College Credit Plus to be offered online for Ohio 7-12 grade students

College Credit Plus to be offered online for Ohio 7-12 grade students
College Credit Plus to be offered online for Ohio 7-12 grade students(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio students in grades seven through twelve can get a head start on their college credits from the comfort of being at home.

Students in those ages can do that through College Credit Plus, as the program is beginning to offer online classes.

Educators in colleges in Ohio, such as Marietta College education chair Dr. Tanya Judd says that this can greatly prepare young students for their time in college for something they might be interested in.

As well as assisting in the shortage of educators this is going on.

“And what we’re currently trying to do is think about the educator shortage looming in Ohio and across the country, and doing what we can to really promote people who want to be teachers. And kind of capture that interest early. And giving them some opportunities to explore the field. Even before they enter into a college setting,” says Judd.

Judd says that Marietta College is in contact with Marietta City Schools, Fort Frye Local Schools, Warren high school, and Washington State Community College about this career pathway opportunity.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men indicted in connection to woman’s death
Kimberly Sueann Doak Obit
Obituary: Doak, Kimberly Sueann
Officials say a Kentucky man has pleaded guilty in a construction scheme in three states.
Kentucky man pleads guilty in 3-state construction scheme
Scott Hickman arraigned in Washington County court.
Lawyers file motions in 1995 murder case
Wood County Republican Executive Committee disclaims Fehrenbacher’s candidacy

Latest News

It’s a part of an ongoing partnership between the Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the...
Local library will host free financial literacy class
Ohio Dept. of Transportation workers doing its part for Earth Day with litter pickup on I-77
Ohio Dept. of Transportation workers doing its part for Earth Day with litter pickup on I-77
Dancing with the Docs
5th season of Dancing with the Docs hits the stage April 23rd at People’s Bank Theater
Ribbon cutting ceremony at North Bend State Park
North Bend State Park celebrates latest renovations at ribbon cutting ceremony