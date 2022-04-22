The Devola sewer project gets big funding boost from congressman

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Devola sewer project just got a big boost from Congressman Bill Johnson - $3 million to be exact.

Washington County commissioners said the project had no funding less than 15 months ago.

Now there’s a little over $17 million dollars.

“Other communities are looking at soundproofing from highways and beautification. Washington County is focused on basic infrastructure,” Commissioner James Booth said.

It’s a project that’s been about a decade in the making.

Of the over 500 homes in Devola, most have single-home tanks.

Johnson said, “Well it’s going to be a quality of life issue for these folks. I mean, they’re going to step into the 21st century in many ways with service that they never had before.”

This project would connect 565 homes to the county sewer system.

It’s an expensive undertaking but the Commissioners Board President Charlie Schilling said funds raised for the project have eased the burden.

“We’ve been able to defray the cost of the project from taxpayers dollars to the money that we brought in so we’ve been able to set that money aside and it’s going to pay for a large portion of the cost of the project.”

Johnson and the Washington County Commissioners put a heavy emphasis on how collaboration has pushed the project forward.

Johnson said, “As you heard Commissioner Ritter point out, collaboration at a local, state, and federal level…every now and then you get the stars to align when everybody’s on the same page and you’re able to connect the dots and make it work and that’s what finally happened here.”

Schilling hopes to start construction sometime this summer.

Booth said multiple people in the community are to thank for the amount of progress that’s been made on the Devola sewer project. He pointed to his fellow commissioners, Bill Johnson, other elected officials, and Sunday Creek Horizons.

For more background on the project, take a look at our coverage on the issue through the years. Links are below.

https://www.wtap.com/content/news/Marietta-set-to-take-legal-action-in-sewer-dispute-397925221.html

https://www.wtap.com/content/news/Developer-meets-with-Washington-County-commissioners-on-sewer-line-project-491572491.html

https://www.wtap.com/content/news/Devola-residents-come-together-against-sewer-project--568379241.html

https://www.wtap.com/2021/08/13/agreement-with-city-marietta-ends-lawsuit-devola-sewer-issue/

https://www.wtap.com/2021/10/15/devola-sewer-project-gets-750k-state/

https://www.wtap.com/2021/10/26/devola-sewer-project-get-additional-10-million-ohio/

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.