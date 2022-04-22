Advertisement

Gov. Justice issues proclamation calling for Special Session of Legislature

Governor Justice holds press conference(WSAZ, West Virginia Governor's Office)
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release, Governor Jim Justice has issued a proclamation calling for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in Special Session on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 12:00 p.m.

Last month, Governor Justice announced he would call a Special Session, coinciding with April Legislative Interim Meetings, to allow the Legislature to address bills from the Regular Session that were vetoed for purely technical reasons, among additional legislation.

Also, last month, Gov. Justice vetoed a bill generally relating to broadband, which Justice was found to contain fatal flaws and provisions prohibited by federal law.

In his veto message, the Governor said that he had directed the Department of Economic Development to work with Legislative leadership, the sponsors of this bill, and all interested and knowledgeable parties to revisit and perfect the legislation.

That work is still ongoing, and, as such, a revised version of this important legislation will be included in a future call rather than the call for April 25.

