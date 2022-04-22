Advertisement

Local library will host free financial literacy class

It’s a part of an ongoing partnership between the Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the...
By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg and Wood County Public Library will be hosting a free financial literacy class. It’s a part of an ongoing partnership with Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

They work together to put on a free financial literacy class on the fourth Tuesday of every month. Counseling Service Executive Director Shelene Shrewsbury said the goal is to hold these classes throughout the entire year.

The upcoming class will cover budgeting, setting a financial plan, record-keeping, credit, and more.

Shrewsbury pointed out that understanding credit unlocks a potentially healthier financial future.

“When you understand what a credit score is made up of, you’ll know what to focus on to get that score to what the lenders will be looking for so that you’ll pay less when you go to buy the next car, to purchase a home…,” she said.

The class will run from 3:30 PM to 5 PM this coming Tuesday. To sign up, call 304-420-4587.

