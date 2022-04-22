North Bend State Park celebrates latest renovations at ribbon cutting ceremony

CAIRO, W.Va. (WTAP) -North Bend State Park celebrated its latest renovations and investments Friday afternoon with Governor Jim Justice…and Baby Dog of course.

This state park in Ritchie County recently underwent roughly $5.7 million in upgrades to its rooms, lodge, and new picnic shelter.

Brett McMillion, Division of Natural Resources Director, said park system revenue at the end of March for the fiscal year was $4 million above March of 2021. Chelsea Ruby, West Virginia Tourism Secretary, said after looking at advanced reservations at state parks across the state for this summer, numbers are roughly 30 percent more than in 2019, before the pandemic.

Before cutting the ribbon to officially mark the grand reopening of the park, Governor Justice spoke about the importance of investing in state parks across the state and how North Bend State Park is a leading example of what modern state parks can be for locals and tourists.

“People on the outside are really finding out just how good we really are. They see all the beauty. They knew all the beauty was here. But, in all honesty, I thought that we were terrible in lots of ways. And they don’t think that now. That’s really a secret and we need to go with it. We need to just keep making things better and better and better and better,” Justice said.

Ruby mentioned during the press conference that around $150 million have been invested in state parks across the state in the past couple of years and that CBS News announced Friday morning that West Virginia was ranked one of the top states for family vacations this year.

