Advertisement

North Bend State Park celebrates latest renovations at ribbon cutting ceremony

Ribbon cutting ceremony at North Bend State Park
Ribbon cutting ceremony at North Bend State Park(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO, W.Va. (WTAP) -North Bend State Park celebrated its latest renovations and investments Friday afternoon with Governor Jim Justice…and Baby Dog of course.

This state park in Ritchie County recently underwent roughly $5.7 million in upgrades to its rooms, lodge, and new picnic shelter.

Brett McMillion, Division of Natural Resources Director, said park system revenue at the end of March for the fiscal year was $4 million above March of 2021. Chelsea Ruby, West Virginia Tourism Secretary, said after looking at advanced reservations at state parks across the state for this summer, numbers are roughly 30 percent more than in 2019, before the pandemic.

Before cutting the ribbon to officially mark the grand reopening of the park, Governor Justice spoke about the importance of investing in state parks across the state and how North Bend State Park is a leading example of what modern state parks can be for locals and tourists.

“People on the outside are really finding out just how good we really are. They see all the beauty. They knew all the beauty was here. But, in all honesty, I thought that we were terrible in lots of ways. And they don’t think that now. That’s really a secret and we need to go with it. We need to just keep making things better and better and better and better,” Justice said.

Ruby mentioned during the press conference that around $150 million have been invested in state parks across the state in the past couple of years and that CBS News announced Friday morning that West Virginia was ranked one of the top states for family vacations this year.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men indicted in connection to woman’s death
Kimberly Sueann Doak Obit
Obituary: Doak, Kimberly Sueann
Officials say a Kentucky man has pleaded guilty in a construction scheme in three states.
Kentucky man pleads guilty in 3-state construction scheme
Scott Hickman arraigned in Washington County court.
Lawyers file motions in 1995 murder case
Wood County Republican Executive Committee disclaims Fehrenbacher’s candidacy

Latest News

It’s a part of an ongoing partnership between the Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the...
Local library will host free financial literacy class
Ohio Dept. of Transportation workers doing its part for Earth Day with litter pickup on I-77
Ohio Dept. of Transportation workers doing its part for Earth Day with litter pickup on I-77
College Credit Plus to be offered online for Ohio 7-12 grade students
College Credit Plus to be offered online for Ohio 7-12 grade students
Dancing with the Docs
5th season of Dancing with the Docs hits the stage April 23rd at People’s Bank Theater