Obituary: Anderson, Patricia (Patty) Anne

CHESTERHILL, Ohio (WTAP) - Patricia (Patty) Anne Anderson 58, of Chesterhill, Ohio, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. She is survived by her brother Jim Anderson (Dianne) of Cleveland OH and sister Jenny Samuelson (Eric) of Mount Pleasant, SC. She was a daughter, sister and aunt, and her lasting love is given to her nephews and niece William (Will), Jackson (Jack) and Isabella (Bella). She left behind her fur baby, Mason, who has found his forever home across from her sister in South Carolina where all the family can visit.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents Tom and Anne Fiess Anderson, and the love of her life, Paul Arvidson. She leaves fun and loving memories with everyone that knew her.

Patty was an animal lover and advocate, loved to ride horses, raised two baboons and many dogs and cats during her lifetime. Patty absolutely loved life mostly because of her amazing friends who brought out her signature laugh. We want all her dear friends to know how much we appreciate the life you gave her and the love she felt at the end. If anyone is interested in donating in Patty’s name, please give to the Parkersburg Humane Society at 530 29th Street Parkersburg, WV, 26101. The family would like to thank the amazing doctors and nurses at WVU Medicine Parkersburg, especially Dr. Hornsby and Dr. Leavitt for their outstanding compassionate care.

A private family funeral and service is planned.

May Patty rest in peace.

