Obituary: Clelland, Elizabeth A. “Betty”

DAKOTA, W.Va. (WTAP) - With heavy hearts, the children of Elizabeth A “Betty” Clelland announce the passing of their mother on April 7, 2022. She was 85 years old.

Elizabeth was born on July 23,1936 in Dakota, W.V. the daughter of James Welty and Lillian Elliot Welty and was the youngest of 4 children, Charles, Patricia, and John Welty. In 1942, Elizabeth’s parents separated and she (at the age of 6) went to live with her maternal aunt and uncle, Nellie and John Molenock with whom she resided until she married in 1959.

Elizabeth attended St Peter’s Catholic School run by the order of the Sisters of St. Joseph from Grade One to Grade 12. Her years there were happy ones. Elizabeth loved going to school. She was a diligent student. She especially enjoyed being one of five first cousins in the same class and playing basketball.

Upon graduating from St. Peter’s in1954, Elizabeth enrolled in a secretarial science course offered at WV Business College in Clarksburg,WV. Shortly there after she was offered and accepted a position in the business office of C&P Telephone in Fairmont, WV. This position included a number of responsibilities one being that of a regular operator. One of the most memorable experiences that Elizabeth had while working for C&P Telephone was being assigned to make all calls for John L. Lewis, President of the United Mine Workers during his stay at the Fairmont Hotel. The United Mine Workers President and his entourage were returning from a trip to the state’s northern coal fields.

In January of 1959, after an extended courtship, Elizabeth married Robert Clelland of Mannington, WV in a ceremony at St Peter’s Catholic Church in Fairmont, WV. Robert, a business graduate of Fairmont State College had accepted a position with Sears and Roebuck in Parkersburg, WV and he and Elizabeth moved there to begin their married life. After the move, Elizabeth would go on to work in the business office of Blue Cross and Blue Shield, hang X-rays for Radiology at St. Joseph Hospital and finished her working life as a purchasing agent again for St Joseph Hospital.

Outside of the workplace, Elizabeth focused her efforts on creating a happy family life for herself, her husband Bob and their four children Bob, Bryan, Beth and Steve. Her church was also of great importance to Elizabeth. She was an active member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church for over 60 years. She participated in many church ministries including Parish Council, Social Concerns, Eucharistic Minister, Sanctuary Society, Christ Renews His Parish, Bible Study, and Office Volunteer. In addition to church related activities, Elizabeth loved to read, to quilt and to travel. She will be remembered for her welcoming smile, kindness to others and inclusive attitude.

She is survived by her sister Patricia A. Jewett of Mechanicsurg, PA son, Robert Clelland of Parkersburg,WV-London, England, son, Bryan Clelland (Barbara) of Pittsburgh, PA, daughter, Beth Joyner of Ocala, Fla. and son, Steve Clelland(Sandy) of Dunnellon, Fla.

Also seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Memorial Mass arrangements to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given to the Alzheimer’s Association.

