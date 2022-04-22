Obituary: Hardbarger, Sheila Renee

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sheila Renee Hardbarger, 66, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away April 21, 2022, surrounded by her devoted husband of 48 years and her daughters at Camden Clark Medical Center. Born in Parkersburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Murlene Starcher Coon and Freddie Coon Jr. A proud recipient of her GED, she worked many years for Wirt County Schools as a custodian, cook and later a teacher’s aide working side by side with her daughter, helping students with special needs. Her students affectionately knew her as “H Mom.” In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Freddie Coon and Charles Coon and sisters Beverly Wagner and Norma Coon.

Mrs. Hardbarger was a Christian and her love for Jesus carried her through many rough days and nights. A few of her final words were, “Thank you Jesus for my sweet family!” She was a regular supporter of St. Jude’s. A woman with many interests, she enjoyed quilting, sewing, crafting, working puzzles, playing “Words with Friends,” watching “Wheel of Fortune” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” hunting and most of all spending time with her grandchildren at the beach.

She is survived by her husband David Hardbarger; her daughters Lisa (Danny) Starcher and Julie (Lonnie) Perdue; her beloved grandchildren Elizabeth Perdue, Lynsie Perdue, Sierra Perdue, Trevor Starcher and Carter Starcher; sister and friend Sandra “Sue” (Brian) Luskin and brother-in-law David Wagner.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 PM at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV. Funeral services will be Monday, April 25, 2022, at 1:00 PM with Reverends Dwight Goff and William D. Stutler officiating. Interment will follow at the Freddie Coon Cemetery, Grantsville, WV.

