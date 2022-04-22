Obituary: Hughes, David Larry

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - David Larry Hughes, 80, of Belpre, Ohio passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Heartland of Marietta, Ohio.

David was preceded in death by his wife, Ann; his parents, Charles and Della; two sisters; two brothers; one son, Shawn and a granddaughter.

Davis loved to dance and go to yard sales.

He is survived by two sons, Davis (Brenda) of Marietta and Charles (Bobbi) of Waynesburg, Ohio; one daughter, Faith (James) of East Rochester, Ohio; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two great-greatgrandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 pm Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre with Michael Kidd officiating. Interment will follow at the Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Sunday and one hour prior to the services Monday at the funeral home.

