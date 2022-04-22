Obituary: Joyce, Richard Lee

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Richard Lee Joyce, 92, of Marietta, Ohio, went Home on Friday, April 15, 2022. Born on May 8, 1929 in Huntington, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Lemmuel J. Joyce and Clema Qualls Joyce.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife and mother of his children, Joanne Zuhars Joyce; daughter, Cheryl Engle; brothers, Elwin, William, Joseph, and Charles Joyce, and his sister, Mary Ellen Via.

Richard (Dick), was a member and usher at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Parkersburg, West Virginia for over 10 years and was a proud US Army veteran who served as a military police officer in Japan during World War II. He retired as a prominent business owner of Mid Ohio Valley Office Supply and Danka in Marietta, Ohio. He was a Mason, Shriner and Jester for over fifty years. He enjoyed golf and was a former member and president of both Marietta Country Club and Parkersburg Country Club. Dick was well known and loved; his friends calling him “Juice.”

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Dottie Chase Joyce; his daughter, Jenny (Dave) Knellinger of Colorado Springs, CO and son, Patrick (Diane) Joyce of Belpre, OH; his grandsons, Benjamin Knellinger, Nicolas Knellinger, Jacob Ridgway, Skylar Ridgway, Seth Joyce, and Reed Joyce; his six great-grandchildren, all boys; his step-children, Michael Chase and Nichole (Jimmy) Raynor; and his step-grandchildren, Madison Raynor and James Raynor.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Monday, April 25th at Hadley Funeral Home, 1021 Pike Street, Marietta Ohio.

Burial to follow in Mound Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to the Dementia/Alzheimer charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.