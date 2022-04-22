Obituary: Kuhl, Mescal “Mick”

NORMANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mescal “Mick” Kuhl, 81, of Normantown, WV, departed this earthly life on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, following a brief illness.

She was born on April 20, 1941, the daughter of the late Carry and Maud “Lady” Sumpter James.

Mescal graduated from Normantown High School, Class of 1959. She retired from B. F. Goodrich after 31 years of service. She was a long-time member of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. She was a member of the Martha and Mary’s Women’s Club, a member of the American Baptist Women’s Club, CEOS, and active member of the American Cancer Society, and Mission Circle at church.

On June 3, 1961, Mescal was united in marriage to Bernard Kuhl. They enjoyed almost 38 years together before his passing on May 24, 1998.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mescal is preceded in death by her sister Linda Bailey and infant brother Cecil Lee James.

Surviving is her brother Jerry (Anna) James. Mescal had no children, but her nephews and nieces, whom she loved and adored, filled that space. They are: Todd (Becky) Bailey, Debbie (Randy) Allen, Cody James, Lori (Eddie) Radcliff, Brad (Renee) Furr, Lisa (Jim) Law, Deena (Tim-deceased) Enoch, Barry (Tammy) Kuhl, Anna (Jerry) James, Brent (Wendy) Kuhl, Bryce (Tami) Kuhl, and Leaha (Shawn) Peram, along with 21 great-nephews and nieces. Also surviving are brothers-in-law Donald, Bobby (Ruth) Kuhl, Billy (Radene) Kuhl, Bryle Kuhl, and sister-in-law Deloris (Dean) Furr. She is survived by her Mt. Pisgah (Stumptown) Baptist Church family whom she loved dearly.

A funeral service will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Tim Underwood and Elder Larry Fisher officiating.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 22, 2022, at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, from 6-8 p.m. Interment will be in Collins Community Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to First Baptist Church Cancer Fund, 15 Krystal Dr., Glenville, WV 26351.

