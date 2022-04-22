Advertisement

Obituary: Matheny, Jerry A.

By Andrew Noll
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jerry A. Matheny, 67, of Mineral Wells, passed away April 22, 2022 At Cedar Grove Assisted Living. He was born December 22, 1954 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Delbert and Ruby Moore Matheny.

Jerry attended the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Mineral Wells.

He is survived by a sister, Doris Cook and her husband Danny of Parkersburg.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Matheny.

Graveside services will be 1 P.M. Monday, April 25, 2022 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Parkersburg.

Per family request there will be no visitation. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike Street, Parkersburg is honored to serve the Matheny family.

