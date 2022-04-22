Advertisement

Obituary: Porter, Laroy “Keith”

Laroy “Keith” Porter Obit
Laroy “Keith” Porter Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - Laroy “Keith” Porter, 67, of Waterford, OH died Wednesday April 20, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. 

He was born in Henderson, KY a son of the late Glenn Earl Porter and Redia Jean (Busby) Brooks.

He retired from Sentinel Transportation and was a United States Air Force veteran.  He was a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling, camping, and watching NASCAR races with his brothers.  He loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of forty-two years Karen (Hudkins) Porter; four children Christina Murdock (Travis) of Belpre, Steve Sams (Jackie) of Lecanto, FL, Jillian Starcher (Glen) of Washington, WV, and Andrew Porter (Vanessa) of Waterford; twelve grandchildren Hailey, Hunter, Hope, Hayden, John, Steven, Meggan, Madelyn, Raylynn, Aiden, Kenzie, and Ava; two brothers Glen Porter (Dee) of Gadsden, AL and Troy Porter (Laura) of Winder, GA; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be Saturday 7:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Chris Waldron officiating and military honors by American Legion Post 15. 

Visitation will be Saturday 5 PM to 7 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men indicted in connection to woman’s death
Kimberly Sueann Doak Obit
Obituary: Doak, Kimberly Sueann
Officials say a Kentucky man has pleaded guilty in a construction scheme in three states.
Kentucky man pleads guilty in 3-state construction scheme
Scott Hickman arraigned in Washington County court.
Lawyers file motions in 1995 murder case
Wood County Republican Executive Committee disclaims Fehrenbacher’s candidacy

Latest News

Richard Lee Joyce Obit
Obituary: Joyce, Richard Lee
David Larry Hughes Obit
Obituary: Hughes, David Larry
Jerry A. Matheny Obit
Obituary: Matheny, Jerry A.
Patricia (Patty) Anne Anderson Obit
Obituary: Anderson, Patricia (Patty) Anne
Elizabeth A “Betty” Clelland Obit
Obituary: Clelland, Elizabeth A. “Betty”