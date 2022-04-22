Obituary: Porter, Laroy “Keith”

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - Laroy “Keith” Porter, 67, of Waterford, OH died Wednesday April 20, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Henderson, KY a son of the late Glenn Earl Porter and Redia Jean (Busby) Brooks.

He retired from Sentinel Transportation and was a United States Air Force veteran. He was a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling, camping, and watching NASCAR races with his brothers. He loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of forty-two years Karen (Hudkins) Porter; four children Christina Murdock (Travis) of Belpre, Steve Sams (Jackie) of Lecanto, FL, Jillian Starcher (Glen) of Washington, WV, and Andrew Porter (Vanessa) of Waterford; twelve grandchildren Hailey, Hunter, Hope, Hayden, John, Steven, Meggan, Madelyn, Raylynn, Aiden, Kenzie, and Ava; two brothers Glen Porter (Dee) of Gadsden, AL and Troy Porter (Laura) of Winder, GA; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be Saturday 7:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Chris Waldron officiating and military honors by American Legion Post 15.

Visitation will be Saturday 5 PM to 7 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

