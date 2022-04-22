Obituary: Toncray, Ira Edward “Speedy”

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Ira Edward “Speedy” Toncray, 58, of Belpre OH, passed away Thursday April 21, 2022 at his residence.

He was born May 17, 1963 in Fredericksburg, VA, a son of the late James and Erma Toncray.

Ira was married to the love of his life, Ellen Snider Toncray, for 33 years. He enjoyed antique cars, RC car racing, Hilltop auto racing and country music. His grandchildren were his world.

He was self-employed in the auto repair business.

In addition to his parents, Ira was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Donald Bartimus.

Ira is survived by his wife Ellen; three daughters, Treasa Mackey of Lake Placid, FL, Erma Ramsburg (David) of Middleport, OH And Wendy Toncray of Belpre, OH; two sons, Tim Mackey and Ira E. Toncray Jr. (Tiffani) both of Belpre; two sisters, Ruth Ann Bartimus of Vincent, OH and Deborah Byrd (Jeff) of Parkersburg, WV; two brothers, Ralph Slone (Katonda) and Jimmy Wolfe (Tresa) both of Belpre; Eleven grandchildren, Eion Mackey, Skylar Porter, Jordan Mackey, Josh Leasure, Hunner Leasure, Faith Starcher, Vanessa Caldwell, Ava Banky, Leona Arthurs, Isaiah Banky and Abagail Arthurs; plus several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held 5 P.M., Tuesday April 26, 2022 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home in Belpre, with Travis Williams officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. till the time of service.

Lambert-Tatman is honored to serve the Toncray family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with funeral expenses.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.