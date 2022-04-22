Ohio Dept. of Transportation workers doing its part for Earth Day with litter pickup on I-77

WASHINGTON CO., Ohio (WTAP) - With it being Earth Day, the Ohio Department of Transportation is trying to do its part to clear up the trash on the roads.

ODOT workers are getting out on I-77 to pick up the litter and debris from the roads.

Department officials say that this pickup is important.

“We just need people to put their trash where it belongs. And certainly, that’s not on the side of the roadway. While the litter is unsightly, none of us like to look at it. The other big issue is it can get into our waterways and cause flooding issues,” says ODOT District 10 public information officer, Ashley Rittenhouse.

Not only to keep the roads clear and to conserve the environment, but for the safety of those who may be working on the roads as well.

“Some of the things that are lost or thrown out of a vehicle is hazardous to us working along the road,” says ODOT employee, Roger Damron.

According to the Ohio Dept. of Transportation, the department spends four million dollars annually on litter clean up alone.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.