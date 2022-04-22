Advertisement

Ohio Dept. of Transportation workers doing its part for Earth Day with litter pickup on I-77

Ohio Dept. of Transportation workers doing its part for Earth Day with litter pickup on I-77
Ohio Dept. of Transportation workers doing its part for Earth Day with litter pickup on I-77(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON CO., Ohio (WTAP) - With it being Earth Day, the Ohio Department of Transportation is trying to do its part to clear up the trash on the roads.

ODOT workers are getting out on I-77 to pick up the litter and debris from the roads.

Department officials say that this pickup is important.

“We just need people to put their trash where it belongs. And certainly, that’s not on the side of the roadway. While the litter is unsightly, none of us like to look at it. The other big issue is it can get into our waterways and cause flooding issues,” says ODOT District 10 public information officer, Ashley Rittenhouse.

Not only to keep the roads clear and to conserve the environment, but for the safety of those who may be working on the roads as well.

“Some of the things that are lost or thrown out of a vehicle is hazardous to us working along the road,” says ODOT employee, Roger Damron.

According to the Ohio Dept. of Transportation, the department spends four million dollars annually on litter clean up alone.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men indicted in connection to woman’s death
Kimberly Sueann Doak Obit
Obituary: Doak, Kimberly Sueann
Officials say a Kentucky man has pleaded guilty in a construction scheme in three states.
Kentucky man pleads guilty in 3-state construction scheme
Scott Hickman arraigned in Washington County court.
Lawyers file motions in 1995 murder case
Wood County Republican Executive Committee disclaims Fehrenbacher’s candidacy

Latest News

It’s a part of an ongoing partnership between the Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the...
Local library will host free financial literacy class
College Credit Plus to be offered online for Ohio 7-12 grade students
College Credit Plus to be offered online for Ohio 7-12 grade students
Dancing with the Docs
5th season of Dancing with the Docs hits the stage April 23rd at People’s Bank Theater
Ribbon cutting ceremony at North Bend State Park
North Bend State Park celebrates latest renovations at ribbon cutting ceremony