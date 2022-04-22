Advertisement

Pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle on State Route 60 in Morgan County

By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEALLYSVILLE, Oh. (WTAP) - According to a news release, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 5:15 a.m. on April 22 on State Route 60 near mile marker four in Morgan County.

The wreck involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Preliminary findings revealed that a 2002 Acura MDX driven by 36-year-old Sean R. Wise of McConnelsville, was southbound on State Route 60.

Wise’s vehicle allegedly struck a pedestrian, 31-year-old Emilee Kincaid, of McConnelsville. The driver, Wise, left the scene.

Kincaid was later found deceased along the side of the roadway by a passerby.

Wise’s vehicle was found approximately one mile from the crash scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men indicted in connection to woman’s death
Kimberly Sueann Doak Obit
Obituary: Doak, Kimberly Sueann
Officials say a Kentucky man has pleaded guilty in a construction scheme in three states.
Kentucky man pleads guilty in 3-state construction scheme
Scott Hickman arraigned in Washington County court.
Lawyers file motions in 1995 murder case
Wood County Republican Executive Committee disclaims Fehrenbacher’s candidacy

Latest News

It’s a part of an ongoing partnership between the Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the...
Local library will host free financial literacy class
Ohio Dept. of Transportation workers doing its part for Earth Day with litter pickup on I-77
Ohio Dept. of Transportation workers doing its part for Earth Day with litter pickup on I-77
College Credit Plus to be offered online for Ohio 7-12 grade students
College Credit Plus to be offered online for Ohio 7-12 grade students
Dancing with the Docs
5th season of Dancing with the Docs hits the stage April 23rd at People’s Bank Theater