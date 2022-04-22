Pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle on State Route 60 in Morgan County

NEALLYSVILLE, Oh. (WTAP) - According to a news release, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 5:15 a.m. on April 22 on State Route 60 near mile marker four in Morgan County.

The wreck involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Preliminary findings revealed that a 2002 Acura MDX driven by 36-year-old Sean R. Wise of McConnelsville, was southbound on State Route 60.

Wise’s vehicle allegedly struck a pedestrian, 31-year-old Emilee Kincaid, of McConnelsville. The driver, Wise, left the scene.

Kincaid was later found deceased along the side of the roadway by a passerby.

Wise’s vehicle was found approximately one mile from the crash scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

