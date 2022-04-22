Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Pilot from the Humane Society of Parkersburg

Meet Pilot! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
WTAP News @ Noon
By Zach Miles
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Pilot! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Pilot is a tabby cat the the Humane Society of Parkersburg received as a stray.

He got his name after being found near the local Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport. Pilot is a year-and-a-half old, and he’s a great cat to snuggle on the couch alongside! Taylor Nutter from the HSOP referred to him as a “lovebug.”

If you are looking to adopt Pilot or any other cats from the Humane Society of Parkersburg make sure to visit their website https://www.hsop.org/ and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men indicted in connection to woman’s death
Kimberly Sueann Doak Obit
Obituary: Doak, Kimberly Sueann
Officials say a Kentucky man has pleaded guilty in a construction scheme in three states.
Kentucky man pleads guilty in 3-state construction scheme
Scott Hickman arraigned in Washington County court.
Lawyers file motions in 1995 murder case
Wood County Republican Executive Committee disclaims Fehrenbacher’s candidacy

Latest News

Meet MoMo! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
Pet of the Week: MoMo from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley
Tiana, a part lab and part Pitbull mix, is ready to be adopted at the Pleasants County Humane...
Pet of the Week: Tiana from the Pleasants County Humane Society
WTAP News @ Noon - Pet of the Week: Tiana
WTAP News @ Noon - Pet of the Week: Tiana
Pet of the Week: Snoopy
Pet of the Week: Snoopy from the Humane Society of the Ohio valley