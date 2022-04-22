Pet of the Week: Pilot from the Humane Society of Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Pilot! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Pilot is a tabby cat the the Humane Society of Parkersburg received as a stray.

He got his name after being found near the local Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport. Pilot is a year-and-a-half old, and he’s a great cat to snuggle on the couch alongside! Taylor Nutter from the HSOP referred to him as a “lovebug.”

If you are looking to adopt Pilot or any other cats from the Humane Society of Parkersburg make sure to visit their website https://www.hsop.org/ and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

