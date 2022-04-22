Advertisement

Police say at least 2 shot in northwest DC

The conditions of the two people who were shot were not immediately known.
The conditions of the two people who were shot were not immediately known.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say at least two people were injured in a shooting Friday in northwest Washington, D.C., and dozens of law enforcement officers are responding to the scene as they search for a suspect.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened on Connecticut Avenue in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington.

The University of the District of Columbia, which is located nearby, went into lockdown, telling students and staff to shelter and stay in place. In a tweet, the college said there was an “active shooting incident near student housing” and the suspect remained at large.

The conditions of the two people who were shot were not immediately known.

Video posted on Twitter captured the sound of bursts of rapid gunfire.

A slew of law enforcement officials and emergency crews were sent to the scene. The U.S. Secret Service said its officers were aiding police in the search and at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men indicted in connection to woman’s death
Kimberly Sueann Doak Obit
Obituary: Doak, Kimberly Sueann
Officials say a Kentucky man has pleaded guilty in a construction scheme in three states.
Kentucky man pleads guilty in 3-state construction scheme
Scott Hickman arraigned in Washington County court.
Lawyers file motions in 1995 murder case
Wood County Republican Executive Committee disclaims Fehrenbacher’s candidacy

Latest News

Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Sharpton demands name of Michigan officer who killed Patrick Lyoya
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
2 men admit to pepper-spraying officers at US Capitol riot
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy, Trump have ‘positive’ call despite Jan. 6 audio
A stolen SUV was quickly recovered the afternoon of Friday, April 22, 2022 after it was stolen...
SUV with baby inside stolen from Burger King in Louisiana; quickly recovered