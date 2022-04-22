Skylar Bosley signs with Rio Grande College to continue basketball career

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg South High School senior Skylar Bosley has officially signed with Rio Grande College to continue her basketball career.

Skylar was joined at her signing ceremony on Thursday by family, friends, former coaches and teammates as they celebrated her big day.

Skylar says the biggest change she expects from high school to college basketball is the pace of the game, and she will do her best work over the off-season to get in the shape she wants to be in by the time the season rolls around.

