Two men indicted in connection to woman’s death

MARIETA, Ohio (WTAP) - Two men are indicted in Washington County in connection to a woman’s death in January.

Michael Martin is indicted on several charges in the death of 24-year-old Sarah Warrener. These charges include reckless homicide, involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, two counts of possessing drug abuse instruments, and tampering with evidence.

Andrew Davis is indicted on permitting drug abuse, obstructing official business and possessing drug abuse instruments.

The two will be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. on May 23, 2022.

