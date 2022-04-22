W.Va. National Guard to provide Ukraine military with armored vehicles

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia National Guard will provide armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday afternoon.

The aid comes after a U.S. Department of Defense request. The M-113 Armored Personnel Carriers will be used to move soldiers and equipment across the battlefield.

Justice said, “By joining with other states in sending numerous of these armored vehicles to Ukraine, we hope and pray that this will give Ukrainian forces a major leg up in their defense of their home country. In West Virginia, we will always stand up for what’s right, which is why we stand united with Ukraine and will continue to help in every way possible, especially as we continue to learn about the war crimes and other atrocities that continue to occur in this unprovoked and intolerable attack on a nation and its people.”

The state had previously send unused or recently expired ballistic vests from law enforcement to the war-torn country.

The governor has also called on the state legislature to pledge $5 million in assistance for a Ukrainian maternity and children’s hospital that had been bombed by Russian forces.

