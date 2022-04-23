Advertisement

Community Earth Day Celebration Held at Marietta Armory

23rd annual Community Earth Day Celebration
23rd annual Community Earth Day Celebration(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the 23rd year Marietta played host to a celebration for Earth Day.

Many vendors came out to the event to share with the community suggestions on how to help restore a beautiful Earth.

People of all ages came to gain knowledge of how they have impacted the Earth to get where it is today and what they could do in the future to hopefully reverse some of those impacts.

Kathy Ortt, Community Earth Day Committee Member, says it is very important to her to get the youth outside and acknowledging Earth Day.

“It’s really important. We have to be able to explain to our younger generation why it’s so important we recycle and different things we can do within the community that can make an impact. A lot of times we feel like we can’t do anything or that we don’t have control over things but we do,” said Ortt.

Ortt plans on holding the event next year to make it the 24th annual Community Earth Day Celebration.

