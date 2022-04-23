Firefighters respond to a structure fire in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 11:21 p.m. on Friday, April 22, at the 600 block of Charles Street.

Officials say the house was vacant at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

There were no other structural damages to any of the surrounding houses.

The Parkersburg Police Department was also on the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

