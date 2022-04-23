Advertisement

Firefighters respond to a structure fire in Parkersburg

The fire occurred on the 600 block of Charles Street in Parkersburg. No one was inside the house at the time.(Samantha Cavalli, WTAP)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 1:26 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 11:21 p.m. on Friday, April 22, at the 600 block of Charles Street.

Officials say the house was vacant at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

There were no other structural damages to any of the surrounding houses.

The Parkersburg Police Department was also on the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

