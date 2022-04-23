Advertisement

Isaac Joy signs with Marietta College

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Apr. 23, 2022
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Isaac Joy from Williamstown high school has officially signed with Marietta College to continue his football career for the Pioneers.

As a kicker and punter for the Yellowjackets, he helped Williamstown to the State Championship and now looks to continue his success across the bridge with Marietta College.

Isaacs kicking skill will help bolster a special teams unit that did not live up to its expectations last year.

While playing for the Pioneers he will also be planning to study either sports medicine or athletic training at Marietta College.

