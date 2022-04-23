‘They deserve to have broadband.’ Local broadband issues highlighted at roundtable with congressman

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Representative David McKinley hosted a discussion on broadband with community leaders across West Virginia as well as industry leaders.

Wood County and Ritchie County officials took the floor to highlight local issues.

David McKinley began the roundtable discussion, then opened the floor up.

“The big cities - they have much better coverage than we do but let’s make sure the unserved areas get helped out first,” he said.

Broadband is a complicated subject with deep implications for communities.

It’s something that the people of Belleville understand well.

About a decade ago, they were hit by a tornado.

Wood County Commissioner Blaire Couch said of the situation, “One of the hardships for those folks was that they lost their landlines and they were desperate to communicate with emergency services, 911 center, and they didn’t have cell service and they still don’t.”

Couch said a tower was put up to help emergency services communicate three years ago. However, it doesn’t give the people of Belleville cell phone service. For that, a cell phone company would have to put their equipment on the tower. However, according to Couch, attracting a cell phone company has proven to be a major challenge due to the area’s small population.

“They deserve to have broadband. They deserve to have cable tv…,” he said.

The lack of broadband access in Belleville was highlighted by the pandemic.

Students had to get creative when classes went online.

“I know some that didn’t even have a laptop or internet. The schools were providing them the laptops and the Wi-Fi boxes so they would drive up out of Belleville and down out of Waverly to gain access so that they could go to class,” Couch said.

Smithville Volunteer Fire Chief Kerry Murphy also spoke out. He said the lack of broadband in southern Ritchie County impacts emergency services across the board.

The lack of cell service forces them to rely on radio.

“If we need additional resources, as long as we can communicate to the 911 centers, we can request those additional resources but, as it is now, radio reception is very sketchy,” he explained.

The unreliable reception leads to obstacles for people in dire need.

Murphy said, “If the patient is considered to be in critical condition or needs air medical, a lot of times if we’re not able to reach the 911 center to request air medical, that means they have to be transported, which means a longer times until they get them to a healthcare facility.”

Murphy said money from the infrastructure bill will allow the area to build more towers, bringing more reliable emergency communication.

Couch said the roundtable discussion is making him rethink how to go about bringing service to Belleville.

“The county commission would be more than happy to build a tower down there to host cell service but I learned from a tower constructor that that’s not the way to go about it. It’s better to recruit a builder themselves and then have them, with their vast experience in co-location, to be able to reach out to providers to provide service,” Couch said.

Multiple other broadband issues across the state were discussed at the roundtable - one being mapping, which means assessing the level of service available in different areas. The state economic development secretary believes West Virginia’s ahead of the curve with that.

Other topics included infrastructure bills, a staffing shortage for broadband projects, and more.

McKinley is optimistic about the amount of broadband support coming to West Virginia.

He said, “..., we’re going to be bringing in $600 million of money into West Virginia. Ultimately, when you leverage that with the state government, we’re going to have over a billion dollars worth of construction in broadband in West Virginia that’s going to reinforce for all people, all businesses their access to the world.”

