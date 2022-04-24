Advertisement

Brush Fire Spreads Along Route 7

Brush fire caused by train spreads along Route 7
Brush fire caused by train spreads along Route 7(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire that officials say was caused by sparks from a train traveling along route 7 was called on this evening.

The fire was located in different areas along Route 7 where the train traveled. At the location WTAP reported to Oak Grove VFD and Warren Township VFD were on the scene fighting the fire.

No injuries from the fire are currently reported.

Traffic was directed traveling North on Route 7 by Oak Grove officials.

As we learn more we will update you on the severity of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire occurred on the 600 block of Charles Street in Parkersburg. No one was inside the...
Firefighters respond to a structure fire in Parkersburg
Pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle on State Route 60 in Morgan County
A doctor dancer duo perform for the judges and an audience.
Local doctors dance for a good cause
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice issues proclamation calling for Special Session of Legislature
Ira Edward “Speedy” Toncray Obit
Obituary: Toncray, Ira Edward “Speedy”

Latest News

First responders recruiting volunteers
Local First Responders Searching for Volunteers
A doctor dancer duo perform for the judges and an audience.
Local doctors dance for a good cause
23rd annual Community Earth Day Celebration
Community Earth Day Celebration Held at Marietta Armory
The fire occurred on the 600 block of Charles Street in Parkersburg. No one was inside the...
Firefighters respond to a structure fire in Parkersburg