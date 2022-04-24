Brush Fire Spreads Along Route 7

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire that officials say was caused by sparks from a train traveling along route 7 was called on this evening.

The fire was located in different areas along Route 7 where the train traveled. At the location WTAP reported to Oak Grove VFD and Warren Township VFD were on the scene fighting the fire.

No injuries from the fire are currently reported.

Traffic was directed traveling North on Route 7 by Oak Grove officials.

As we learn more we will update you on the severity of the fire.

