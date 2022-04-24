Advertisement

Local doctors dance for a good cause

A doctor dancer duo perform for the judges and an audience.
A doctor dancer duo perform for the judges and an audience.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Local doctors collaborated with dancers for this year’s Dancing With the Docs competition at People’s Bank Theatre.

If you couldn’t tell by the name, the competition closely mimicked the popular show Dancing With the Stars. Videos introduced the teams, the doctor and dancer duos performed, the judges scored the dances, and the top competitors won the mirror ball trophy.

All the music and choreography was for a good cause too. People voted for their favorites, every vote raising one dollar for the Ronald McDonald House of Central Ohio and Southern West Virginia. The doctor who raised the most donations got the fan favorite trophy.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle on State Route 60 in Morgan County
Two men indicted in connection to woman’s death
The fire occurred on the 600 block of Charles Street in Parkersburg. No one was inside the...
Firefighters respond to a structure fire in Parkersburg
Ira Edward “Speedy” Toncray Obit
Obituary: Toncray, Ira Edward “Speedy”
Sheila Renee Hardbarger Obit
Obituary: Hardbarger, Sheila Renee

Latest News

23rd annual Community Earth Day Celebration
Community Earth Day Celebration Held at Marietta Armory
The fire occurred on the 600 block of Charles Street in Parkersburg. No one was inside the...
Firefighters respond to a structure fire in Parkersburg
Congressman David McKinley hosted a discussion on broadband with community leaders across West...
‘They deserve to have broadband.’ Local broadband issues highlighted at roundtable with congressman
WTAP News @ 5 - Dancing with the Docs
WTAP News @ 5 - Dancing with the Docs