Local doctors dance for a good cause

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Local doctors collaborated with dancers for this year’s Dancing With the Docs competition at People’s Bank Theatre.

If you couldn’t tell by the name, the competition closely mimicked the popular show Dancing With the Stars. Videos introduced the teams, the doctor and dancer duos performed, the judges scored the dances, and the top competitors won the mirror ball trophy.

All the music and choreography was for a good cause too. People voted for their favorites, every vote raising one dollar for the Ronald McDonald House of Central Ohio and Southern West Virginia. The doctor who raised the most donations got the fan favorite trophy.

