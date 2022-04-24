Advertisement

Local First Responders Searching for Volunteers

First responders recruiting volunteers
First responders recruiting volunteers(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - First Responder departments across Washington and Wood County are searching for volunteers.

Darin Montgomery from Reno VFD says peoples schedule are busier than ever and that is cause for the lack of volunteers.

“People are just so busy. I don’t think it’s because they don’t want to it’s they’re so busy. I mean kids playing sports, school and their jobs. Life in general,” said Montgomery.

Local departments are looking to form a committee to recruit volunteers in their respective areas.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer for your local first responder department you can give them a call and inquire about the roles they have open.

