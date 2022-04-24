Advertisement

Two Vehicle Crash at Intersection of County Road 9

Two Vehicle crash along State Route 7 at the intersection of County Road 9(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At approximately 1:21 p.m. Sunday afternoon a two car crash happened in Marietta on State Route 7. The crash involved a motorcycle and a 4-door sedan.

The crash took place at the intersection of County Road 9. Southbound and northbound traffic on Route 7 was temporarily halted but has since been cleared.

The two people involved in the crash were transported to the hospital from the scene with what officials say were non-life threatening injuries.

One vehicle was towed from the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Reno Volunteer Fire Department and a rescue team all reported to the scene.

