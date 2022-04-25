Advertisement

Chris Gilmer will resign as WVUP’s President to lead WVU Potomac State College

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dr. Chris Gilmer, President of West Virginia University at Parkersburg, is resigning his post at WVUP effective June 30, 2022.

On July 1, he will assume the interim campus presidency of West Virginia University Potomac State College. The announcement was made jointly by Dr. Gilmer and Steve Hardman, Chair of the WVUP Board of Governors.

Based on broad stakeholder feedback, Dr. Gilmer received an excellent comprehensive evaluation from the Board and a five-year contract extension in 2020 with an option to withdraw from his contract with 60-days written notice. Both Dr. Gilmer and the WVUP Board emphasize that the parting is amicable and was initiated by Dr. Gilmer to pursue other professional opportunities.

