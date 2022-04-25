Early voting starts April 25 for the West Virginia Primary Election

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Early voting started April 25 for this year’s West Virginia Primary Election. The West Virginia Primary is slated for May 10.

Early voting is encouraged for those who don’t want to wait in lines on election day or if you have had a street address or name change the poll workers can help update your record at that time unlike on election day.

The Clerk of the Wood County Commission, Mark Rhodes, explained how many voters were affected by the redistricting.

“We’ve only had about four precinct changes themselves, but we have had a lot within those precincts. Those boundary lines have changed so there were a little over 8,000 voters that were affected by the redistricting,” said Rhodes.

If you want to know if you have been affected by the redistricting you should have received a letter by mail telling you of the change or you can head over to govotewv.com and you can search your name there to find out your voting status for the primary election on May 10.

