Governor Jim Justice Signs Senate Bill 570 Into Law

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The bill will be for new guidelines for law enforcement to follow.

It requires officers to be trained on how to respond to people on the autism spectrum, suffer from dementia and Alzheimer’s.

These individuals will be those who are victim, witness, or suspected of a crime.

“At the end of the day they have struggles. What this bill will do is give them the ability to be better,” said W.Va. Governor Jim Justice.

The bill will help the police departments statewide but also the communities they serve.

“It will benefit the community and the police department in the fact that any training we can get to help the community stay safe as well as being able to provide a service and a safe manner for our officers is the direction we want to go,” said Parkersburg Police Chief Matt Board.

The bill is effective June 9, 2022 and requires all departments to be trained.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.