Advertisement

Loose pony running on interstate causes 7-car crash in South Carolina

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A loose pony on the interstate caused a seven-vehicle crash in South Carolina late Saturday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the pony was running down I-85 in the northbound lanes.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured. One person suffered minor injuries, and the pony was safety rescued by animal control.

It’s unclear how the pony got on the interstate.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials will investigate the incident.
UPDATE: At least five brush fires broke out alongside local railroad
A doctor dancer duo perform for the judges and an audience.
Local doctors dance for a good cause
Two Vehicle crash along State Route 7 at the intersection of County Road 9
Two Vehicle Crash at Intersection of County Road 9
The fire occurred on the 600 block of Charles Street in Parkersburg. No one was inside the...
Firefighters respond to a structure fire in Parkersburg
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice issues proclamation calling for Special Session of Legislature

Latest News

Drone video shows destruction in Horenka, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022, the day that marks two...
Russia hits rail, fuel facilities in attacks deep in Ukraine
Elon Musk is reportedly negotiating with Twitter's board in his bid to purchase the social...
Reports: Musk’s bid to buy and privatize Twitter heats up
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY AG
President Joe Biden is shown arriving in Portland on Thursday. The president will salute the...
LIVE: Biden to honor Stanley Cup winners Tampa Bay Lightning at White House
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead
Chippewa Falls Police provide update on missing girl