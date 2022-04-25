Advertisement

Obituary: Brown, Rose Mary

Rose Mary Brown Obit
Rose Mary Brown Obit(none)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 25, 2022
GRANTSVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rose Mary Brown, 3372 South Calhoun Highway, Grantsville, WV born on July 17, 1955.

Her parents are Aaron James Stull and Tracy Madeline Lamp Stull. Rose Mary was a homemaker. She was a kind and loving person who enjoyed taking care of others. She attended Victory Baptist Church, Grantsville.

She was married to Ronald J. Brown and had beautiful children named: Dale Bruce Martin II (Eva) Martin of Washington, WV, Kevin H. Richards of Grantsville ,Jason Brown (Rose) of Melbourne, FL, Melissa Brown of Spencer, WV.

She also had beautiful grandchildren named: Kamri Richards of Grantsville, Samuel Atkinson of Washington WV, Luke Martin of Washington WV, Jake Martin of Washington WV, Dylan Phippins of Windsor VA, Ivy Lee Brown of Melbourne, FL.

She had multiple siblings named: Doug Stull (JoAnne) of Grantsville, David Stull of Grantsville, Eugene Stull (Sandy) of Grantsville, Johnny Stull (Beth) of Grantsville, Larry Stull (Vicky) of Grantsville, Jack Stull (Melva) of Grantsville, Linda Simers of Grantsville, Elizabeth Parsons (Roy) of Big Springs WV, Kathy Wagoner (Charles) of Big Springs WV, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents, brothers Robert Stull and Earl Stull, sisters Leona Yeager, Phyllis Sampson, and Dottie Harris.

Services provided by Mid Ohio Valley Cremation Society. Memorial services to be announced at later date.

