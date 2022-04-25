Obituary: Cline, Rick A.

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Rick A. Cline, 70, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2022 at his home in Lowell, Ohio.

He loved living in Lowell and had lived there for the majority of his life. He was born on March 1, 1952 in Pomeroy, Ohio to Lucille and Ralph Cline. Rick graduated from Fort Frye High School in 1970. He was a member of the Fort Frye Marching Band and maintained his love for music all of his life, he enjoyed playing his bass guitar. He also enjoyed rescuing stray cats and feeding the wildlife in his backyard. Rick enjoyed helping his family and making things for his grandchildren. He had been an electrician and was member of IBEW Local Union 972.

Rick is survived by his wife of 43 years, Debbie (Self) Cline; his son Shawn Cline and grandson Calan of Cleveland, Ohio; his daughter Amanda Kasun (Jarrod) and grandson Kadin and granddaughter Gianna of Beverly, Ohio; sister-in law, Tanja Brooks (David) of Waterford, Ohio; brother-in law, Jerry Self of Beverly, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews; and close friend, Dennis Perdew.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Jack (Donna) Cline, sister Patty (Gene) Hall, and brother Roger Cline.

He was a friend of Bill W. for 25 years.

Per his wishes he will be cremated and there will be a celebration of life for the family at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mt. Tom Road, Marietta, OH 45750 or to Shrivers Hospice 601 Underwood Street, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Rick’s family, offering on-line condolences and many other resources by visiting CawleyandPeoples.com or their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.