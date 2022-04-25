Advertisement

Obituary: Coffey, Janice Ruth

By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Janice Ruth Coffey, 83, of Parkersburg, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, West Virginia.

She was born Saturday, April 15, 1939 in Wirt County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Clarence and Dessyal Dulin McCauley.

Janice was a 1957 graduate of Wirt County High School. She had worked for West Virginia Department of Highways and she loved antiquing and cooking, raising her own herbs. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the Mary Hill Circle, Bunco Club, Red Hat Society, and Democratic Women’s Club.

She is survived by her son, Scott “Scooter” Coffey of Parkersburg; sister, Jo Board (Jim) of Mineral Wells; niece, Kathy Clegg (Russ) of Mineral Wells; nephew, Brad Board (Darleen) of Parkersburg; two great nieces, Misty Lustik (Jordan) of Eighty Four, Pennsylvania and Tiffany Board of Buckhannon, West Virginia; and a great-great niece, Lauren Lustik and a great-great nephew, Jackson Lustik.

In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her husband, David Lee Coffey in 2005.

The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of comfort with the Coffey family.

