Obituary: Hayhurst Jr., James (Jim) Bernard

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - James Bernard Hayhurst, Jr. (“Jim”), age 75, of Vienna, WV, passed away on April 23, 2022, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents James Bernard Hayhurst and Eleanor O. Hayhurst.

He was a 1965 graduate of Parkersburg Catholic High School. He earned a Bachelor of Administration degree from West Virginia University in 1969 where he was a proud member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. He was later a graduate of the Bank Marketing Association School of Banking, the American Bankers Association National Commercial Lending School, and the American Bankers Association prestigious Stonier Graduate School of Banking.

His career in banking began in 1973 when he joined Parkersburg National Bank. A member of the executive team who founded United Bankshares, his contributions helped shape United into what it is today. In 1979, he became the Head of Commercial Lending for Parkersburg National Bank and remained in that position until the formation of UBSI. Jim was appointed Executive Vice President in 1987, overseeing loan administration and credit policy. Although he retired in 2014, he continued to support the bank as a consultant up until his death. He was also the inaugural recipient of the United Values Barbara Kight Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

Jim’s passion for community service has included supporting many local organizations and serving as officer and board member of the Chamber of Commerce, MOV Area Business Roundtable, WV Economic Development Authority, Rotary Club, United Fund, Sheltered Workshop, Boy Scouts of America, West Virginia Education Fund, and West Virginia University-Parkersburg. He served as a board member of Highmark. An avid golfer, he also served as member and former chairman of the Sour Mash Open and chaired the Kids Golf Classic committee for 17 years. However, his passion for sports was the loudest when it came to West Virginia University. A fixture at WVU football and basketball games, he also proudly represented his daughter Jennifer, who played volleyball at WVU.

He is survived by his wife Jeanne Pahl Hayhurst of Vienna; son Brent Hayhurst of Arlington, VA; son Mark Hayhurst [Sarah] of Cross Lanes, WV; daughter Jennifer Hayhurst [Matt Dadaian] of Vienna, WV; and son Jeffrey Hayhurst [Diana] of Charleston, WV and his grandchildren who gave him so much joy; Olivia, Tyler, Maxwell, Collin, Mila, Alexander, and Sylvie. He was also preceded in death by a special cousin, Robert B. McHenry.

The family will hold visitation at Leavitt Funeral Home on Thursday from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. A graveside service will be held on Friday at 1 PM at Mount Carmel Cemetery. A reception at Parkersburg Country Club will follow, with formal program starting at 3 PM, open to all who wish to celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to the Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg.

