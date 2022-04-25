Advertisement

Obituary: Joy Matthew, Joseph

By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Joseph Matthew Joy, 35, of Parkersburg passed away April 22, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born on February 24, 1987 in Parkersburg, WV, the son of James and Angela Gibson Joy of Parkersburg.

Matt was employed at the St. Joseph Recovery Center.  He loved spending time with his dad and brothers shooting pool, fishing and hunting.  He was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan and will be remembered for his good sense of humor and how he made people laugh.

In addition to his parents, Matt is survived by his children Owen Joy, Ryleigh Joy, both of Parkersburg, brothers J.J. Joy (Samantha), Mike Joy (Jenn), sister Racheal Joy (Brad), several nieces and nephews, paternal grandmother Shirley Duley (Robert), his earthly brother Traves Yeager.

Matt was preceded in death by his son Conner Joy, maternal grandparents John and Rose Gibson and paternal grandfather James Joy, Sr. 

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

