BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Tony Wayne Oliver, Sr. 55, of Belpre, passed away April 25, 2022 with the compassionate care of Rockland Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Belpre and Amedisy Hospice of Marietta.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.