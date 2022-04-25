Advertisement

Obituary: Simmons, Charles Michael

Charles Michael Simmons Obit
Charles Michael Simmons Obit(none)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Charles Michael Simmons, 75, of Belpre, OH, passed away April 23, 2022, surrounded by his family.

He was born July 8, 1946 in Parkersburg, WV, son of the late William “Clark” Simmons and Mary (Briggs) Simmons. Charlie, as he was best known, was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and proudly served with the United States Navy during the Vietnam War from 1965-1969. Charlie married Jacqueline (Jones) Simmons in 1968. They were happily married until Jackie’s passing in December of 2015.  Together they raised one son in their loving home located in Belpre, OH.  Charlie was employed by Union Carbide as an auto/diesel/locomotive mechanic from 1969 until 2000 when he retired. It was then that he took advantage of two of his favorite activities, which were woodworking and fishing.

In addition to his parents and his dearest wife, he was preceded in death by his two older brothers, Sonny Simmons and Roger Simmons, and his older sister Lucille (Simmons) Windland. He was also preceded in death by his pride and joy, his granddog, a dachshund named Giles. 

In the wake of his death, Charles leaves behind his only son, Randall T. Simmons and his bride, whom he truly considered a daughter, Jenny Simmons of Parkersburg, WV.  Charles also leaves behind his younger siblings; Tim Simmons of Washington, WV, Kevin Simmons (Sandy) of Belpre, OH and Sharon (Simmons) Farnsworth of Marietta, OH, as well countless nieces and nephews.  

The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Amedisys Hospice Services in Marietta and Rockland Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Belpre.

Charlie will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him. 

Funeral services will be 1 pm Wednesday April 27, 2022, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, OH. 

Burial will follow at Reed-Fairview Memory Gardens, 83 Spence Road, Belpre, OH.  Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at Leavitt’s. 

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

