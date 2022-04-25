VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mary Katheryn Propst Wilson, 76, of Vienna, West Virginia, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 21, 2022, at 4:02 a.m. at Waterview Pointe, Marietta, Ohio.

After all the pain, the suffering, the fighting, Mary was blessed to move on to her pain-free and eternal life with her glorified body. She was born on May 1, 1945, at Mt. Zion, WV, a daughter of the late Millard Ford and Gertrude Little Propst.

While she was on this earth, she brought light into every room she entered, never knew a stranger, and had a compassionate heart that loved the way Jesus meant for us to love. Her greatest joy in life was being a wife, mother, and Nana. Although she spent most of her working life at BF Goodrich, her God-given talent was most richly expressed in the kitchen. Anyone who has tasted her award-winning fudge would agree.

Mary will be survived by her devoted husband, Ron Wilson, 25 years. Their love was built on the cornerstone of Christ and shown through their daily interactions. Mary had one daughter, April Miller of Covington, VA, two granddaughters, Kaitlyn Peters and Mikayla Miller, and one great-grandchild, Jayla Grace, one stepson, Donald Wilson. She was also survived by one sister and brother-in-law, Bill and JoAnn Stevens of Grantsville, West Virginia, and one brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Trish Propst, also of Grantsville.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Ronnie Little officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Cremation will follow the service, in keeping with her wishes.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

