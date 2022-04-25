Advertisement

Owen Zundell signs with the University of Mount Union

Owen Zundell signs with Mount Union
Owen Zundell signs with Mount Union(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Owen Zundell from Marietta high school has officially signed with the University of Mount Union to continue his athletic and academic career.

He has been swimming since he was six years old, and ever since he began his college search he knew that he wanted to continue his swimming career.

While swimming for the Purple Raiders, Owen is most interested in studying mechanical engineering, but right now he is not set on that major.

Owen plans to continue his hard work and looks forward to the challenges that being a college athlete presents.

