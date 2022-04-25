Advertisement

Popular breakfast sandwich returns to Chick-fil-A

After a six-year hiatus, the chicken chain is bringing back its spicy chicken biscuit.
After a six-year hiatus, the chicken chain is bringing back its spicy chicken biscuit.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A fan favorite breakfast option is back at Chick-fil-A.

After a six-year hiatus, the chicken chain is bringing back its spicy chicken biscuit.

The sandwich will be available at a select 1,300 restaurants nationwide.

A new seasonal item is also making its debut – the Cloudberry Sunjoy beverage.

It’s a blend of the classic lemonade and sweet tea with flavors of cloudberry and cherry blossom.

Cloudberry is native to the arctic and is a cross between a raspberry and red currant.

Sunjoy is available at all Chick-fil-A restaurants.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials will investigate the incident.
UPDATE: At least five brush fires broke out alongside local railroad
A doctor dancer duo perform for the judges and an audience.
Local doctors dance for a good cause
Two Vehicle crash along State Route 7 at the intersection of County Road 9
Two Vehicle Crash at Intersection of County Road 9
The fire occurred on the 600 block of Charles Street in Parkersburg. No one was inside the...
Firefighters respond to a structure fire in Parkersburg
Pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle on State Route 60 in Morgan County

Latest News

Early Voting begins today for WV Primary Election
Early voting starts April 25 for the West Virginia Primary Election
President Joe Biden wonders "what's in the water down there" as he salutes on Monday the Tampa...
Biden avoids politics in honoring hockey champion Lightning
An Arby's restaurant sign is seen in Elizabethtown, Ky.
Arby’s employee throws hot grease on customer, resulting in hospitalization, police say
In this image from infrared video provided by SpaceX, the Dragon space capsule uses parachutes...
Rich trio back on Earth after charter trip to International Space Station
Gilmer resigning from WVUP
Chris Gilmer will resign as WVUP’s President to lead WVU Potomac State College