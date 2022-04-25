Williamstown High School honors student John Coleman during WV Military Signing Week

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Monday, Williamstown High School held an assembly to honor a student who is committing to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The assembly was in recognition of West Virginia Military Signing Week.

Military Signing Week is held April 25-29th and honors students across West Virginia who are enlisting in the Armed Forces.

During the event, the school honored student John Coleman who is enlisting in the West Virginia National Guard.

The students attending the assembly also had the opportunity to hear from Williamstown Alum and Vietnam Veteran Capt. Jim Waybright.

Waybright is the recipient of two silver star medallions and two purple heart medals.

Organizer Gwen Justice said it was an honor to be able to honor all who serve.

“I think it is very important to honor our students and all military who are willing to put their lives on the line for the rest of us, the public, and the citizens of the United States,” Justice explained. “To do that to me means they are an American hero whether or not they are ever deployed.”

The school hopes to hold an event every year during WV Military Signing Week.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.