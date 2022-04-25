Advertisement

Williamstown High School honors student John Coleman during WV Military Signing Week

John Coleman enlists in the WV National Guard
John Coleman enlists in the WV National Guard(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Monday, Williamstown High School held an assembly to honor a student who is committing to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The assembly was in recognition of West Virginia Military Signing Week.

Military Signing Week is held April 25-29th and honors students across West Virginia who are enlisting in the Armed Forces.

During the event, the school honored student John Coleman who is enlisting in the West Virginia National Guard.

The students attending the assembly also had the opportunity to hear from Williamstown Alum and Vietnam Veteran Capt. Jim Waybright.

Waybright is the recipient of two silver star medallions and two purple heart medals.

Organizer Gwen Justice said it was an honor to be able to honor all who serve.

“I think it is very important to honor our students and all military who are willing to put their lives on the line for the rest of us, the public, and the citizens of the United States,” Justice explained. “To do that to me means they are an American hero whether or not they are ever deployed.”

The school hopes to hold an event every year during WV Military Signing Week.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials will investigate the incident.
UPDATE: At least five brush fires broke out alongside local railroad
A doctor dancer duo perform for the judges and an audience.
Local doctors dance for a good cause
Two Vehicle crash along State Route 7 at the intersection of County Road 9
Two Vehicle Crash at Intersection of County Road 9
The fire occurred on the 600 block of Charles Street in Parkersburg. No one was inside the...
Firefighters respond to a structure fire in Parkersburg
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice issues proclamation calling for Special Session of Legislature

Latest News

Chef Jeff makes Mediterranean Hummus in the Daybreak Kitchen.
Chef Jeff joins the Daybreak Kitchen to make Mediterranean Hummus
Officials will investigate the incident.
UPDATE: At least five brush fires broke out alongside local railroad
First responders recruiting volunteers
Local First Responders Searching for Volunteers
A doctor dancer duo perform for the judges and an audience.
Local doctors dance for a good cause