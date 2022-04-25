Wood County Schools Searching for Bus Drivers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools are looking for bus drivers for next school year.

The deadline to apply to become a bus driver is Wednesday, April 25.

Training will be required and can take up to six months but they expect people to be certified by the beginning of next school year.

Wood County School’s Route Coordinator, Pamela Reynolds, says don’t be intimidated by the size of the vehicles the training will handle that.

“I encourage that people who have never driven anything big, don’t let the size of a school bus intimidate you. Please apply, because I had never driven anything large before I came here and I drove a bus for 30 years,” said Reynolds.

You can find applications at woodcountyschoolswv.com.

