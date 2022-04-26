April Jan Dils Golden Apple Award winner - Bethany Lemon

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Oak Grove Christian School in Marietta held a surprise ceremony in the school gymnasium on Tuesday morning for first grade teacher Bethany Lemon.

Lemon received the Jan Dils Golden Apple Award for the month of April.

She was recognized for her commitment to students inside and outside of the classroom. Lemon regularly attends school events and even help plans most of them.

At the most recent school dance at OGCS, Lemon was out on the dance floor making sure all of her students were enjoying their time. She transformed her classroom into an ice-skating rink while her students were learning about snow and ice in science. Her students got the chance to “skate” on the rink by taking off their shoes and sliding around on shaving cream.

After 10 years as a teacher, Lemon did not expect this award, and she’s grateful for the Oak Grove community.

“I have watched, and I have friends who are teachers who have received this. I am so honored, and I am blown away [to have received this award],” Lemon said. “We absolutely love our school... it’s wonderful to be able to teach students about God at this school.”

If you have an educator you would like to nominate for the award, visit the Jan Dils Golden Apple section of WTAP.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.