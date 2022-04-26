Bond amount reduced for Scott Hickman, jury trial set for February 7, 2023

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A motion was granted to reduce the bond amount for Scott Hickman, a man being accused of murdering a woman and her 17-month-old son in 1995.

The motion hearing was held in Judge Mark Kerenyi’s courtroom in Washington County Tuesday afternoon. Judge Kerenyi has set Hickman’s bond to $500,000. This was reduced from the $2 million previously set. A decision has not been made on a motion to dismiss the charges against Hickman.

49-year-old Hickman was indicted on four counts of aggravated murder and two counts of murder in October 2021 in connection with the 1995 homicides of Kimberly Fulton and her baby son, Daniel.

Fulton and her son were found dead in their home in Waterford on March 5, 1995. The investigation found that the two victims had died before the fire was set. Authorities believe the fire was set to cover up the homicides.

The case was cold for several years until it was re-opened by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in December 2019.

James Owens, the lawyer representing Hickman, initially requested the bond be reduced from $2 million dollars to $100,000 cash. Owens provided several reasons why Hickman’s bond should be reduced.

Owens made the argument that the prosecutor lacks sound evidence due to the main witness for the case, Mary Ellen Frances, providing inconsistent information during various interviews throughout the years.

Owens also said Hickman passed a polygraph test that the state prosecuting office gave him after he was arrested in 1998 and that the grand jury in 1998 issued a no vote after hearing testimony from witnesses. He also said the fire investigator hired by the prosecutor has found that the cause of the fire can’t be determined.

Owen then made the claim that lower the bond amount would help Hickman pay for the expert witnesses he will need to help back up their case.

“A lot of the evidence that’s been collected has been gone. We need a mental health expert, we have a private investigator, there are a lot of expenses associated with this because people that know a lot about what’s going on are hard to find your honor. So I would suggest that the chances of mister Hickman not appearing are like zero,” Owens said.

The state prosecuting attorney then spoke and agreed the bond should be reduced but only to one million dollars in accordance with a precedent established by DuBose v. McGuffey.

The prosecuting attorney said there are holes in Owens’s argument and that several witnesses have come forward and said they saw Hickman with a gas can entering the trailer. The prosecuting attorney also said Hickman has already admitted to mental health issues and has already attempted to commit suicide and that he may do so again before the jury trial. The trial is scheduled for February 7, 2023.

