Camden Clark Medical Center Donates to American Red Cross

WTAP News @ 5- Camden Clark Donation
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today Camden Clark donated $3,000 to American Red Cross.

The funds will be used in the local community for blood drives, disaster clients and more.

Camden Clark and the local American Red Cross has a partnership where Camden Clark donates funds yearly to the Red Cross as well as hosting events such as blood drives.

Executive Director, Sharon Kesselring, says the impact of the annual donations and support from Camden Clark is unmatched.

“The type of impact that their gift has had in this area, the hundreds of clients we have assisted with disaster services, the thousands of people who’s lives we have impacted because of blood donations. The many veteran families, the many active member families we were able to support with critical care cases,” said Kesselring.

A blood drive will be hosted tomorrow at the Camden Clark auditorium from 7:30 - 1:00 p.m.

You can call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment.

