Charles Street fire results in total loss

A fire early on Tuesday morning was fully involved when fire officials arrived on the scene.
By Zach Miles
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg fire resulted in a total loss early Tuesday morning.

A structure fire at 607 Charles Street was fully involved when the Parkersburg fire department arrived on scene.

The initial call came in around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

There were no reported injuries, but St. Joe’s ambulance services were on standby just in case.

WTAP will provide more information as it becomes available.

Officials will investigate the incident.
