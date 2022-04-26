Charles Street fire results in total loss

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg fire resulted in a total loss early Tuesday morning.

A structure fire at 607 Charles Street was fully involved when the Parkersburg fire department arrived on scene.

The initial call came in around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

There were no reported injuries, but St. Joe’s ambulance services were on standby just in case.

WTAP will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.